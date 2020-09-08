Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 cases cross 77,000; 20 die

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,864 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 77,323, health officials said.

With 20 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 1,609, they said.

Of them, six patients died in Indore, three each in Bhopal and Jabalpur, two in Rewa and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Ratlam, Dewas and Satna, officials added.

A total of 1,600 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 58,509.

At 295, Indore reported the highest number of infections in the state in the day, followed by 205 cases in Bhopal, 182 cases in Jabalpur and 167 patients in Gwalior.

The number of cases in Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 15,165. The cumulative death toll in the district is 427.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 12,026 including 310 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 6,701 and 5,329, respectively.

At 4,239, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Gwalior and Bhopal have 1,826 and 1,773 such cases, respectively, officials said.

The state now has 6,189 active containment zones.

A total of 13,358 COVID-19 cases and 215 fatalities have been reported so far since the beginning of this month.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 77,323, new cases 1,864, death toll 1,609, recovered 58,509, active cases 17,205, total number of tested people 15,63,953.