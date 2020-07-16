Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 cases cross 20,000-mark with 735 new cases; 7 more die

With the addition of 735 new COVID-19 cases, including 136 from Indore, the tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 20,378 on Thursday, officials said.

As the coronavirus claimed seven more lives, the death toll in the state went up to 689, they said.

MP recorded the highest single-day spike of 798 infections just two days ago (July 14).

Of the seven new deaths, two each were reported from Indore and Bhopal and one each from Satna, Singrauli and Shivpuri, they added.

As many as 121 new cases were recorded in Gwalior, followed by 66 in Bhopal, 50 in Jabalpur and 32 in Shajapur, the officials said.

A total of 219 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries 14,127, they said.

The number of cases in the worst-hit Indore rose by 136 to 5,632, while the death toll increased to 280 after two patients succumbed to the infection, a state health department bulletin said.

Bhopal has so far reported 3,848 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 1,365 with 121 new cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts on during the day.

All 52 districts have active cases, the health bulletin said.

In the last 16 days, Madhya Pradesh has registered 6,785 new cases and 117 deaths, indicating a rapid rise in infections and fatalities, according to government figures.

The health officials said 2011 containment zones were operational in the state.

MP's coronavirus COVID-19 figures were as follows: Total cases 20,378, active cases 5,562, new cases 735, deaths 689, discharged 14,127, people tested so far 5,53,082.