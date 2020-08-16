Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 8 test positive in Khandwa, 3 doctors test positive in Sardarpur

Khandwa: Eight more persons tested positive in Khandwa district, taking the tally to 754.
Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that among the positive reports received, reports of total 8 people including one-one of Bangarda, Siyaram Chowk, Ahmedpur Khaigaon, District Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Punjab Colony and two patients of Dulhar are corona positive.
The area around the residence of infected patients has been declared as containment for the prevention of corona infection and restrictive orders are enforced in that area.
Nine areas were denotified by additional district magistrate Nanda Bhalave Kushre. Areas include Kundleshwar Ward, Chanera Tehsil Harsud, Sector number 2 New Harsud, Pre Fab Campus Singaji Thermal Power Project Village Dharkwadi, Sanjay Nagar, Ram Nagar, Bheelat Baba Sanjay Nagar, Shastri Nagar.
Additional district magistrate Nanda Bhalave Kushre has issued orders to declare 7 areas around the corona-infected patient's house as a containment area. Village Diwal, Gandhi Chowk Pandhana, Ideal Public School( Sanjay Nagar), Village Abud, Village Bir, Ward number 3 Mundi, Vallabh Nagar ward number 3 Mundi are included. As commander, the SDM of the concerned area is entrusted with the responsibility. For their cooperation, the duty of tehsildar of the concerned area has also been imposed.
Three more persons including block medical officer, gynaecologist and her husband were tested positive in Sardarpur village in Dhar district, confirmed health department.
Chief medical and health officer RC Panica said that with this total number of cases in tehsil raised to 46. Meanwhile, block medical officer confirmed 50 positive cases in the tehsil. With two different figures, department are in dilemma.
Meanwhile, senior doctor ML Jain, posted at the community health centre said that BMO residing at the hospital premises and he was home isolated, while gynaecologist and her husband who were tested positive undergoing treatment at Indore hospital.
