Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 8 test positive in Khandwa, 3 doctors test positive in Sardarpur

Khandwa: Eight more persons tested positive in Khandwa district, taking the tally to 754.

Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that among the positive reports received, reports of total 8 people including one-one of Bangarda, Siyaram Chowk, Ahmedpur Khaigaon, District Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Punjab Colony and two patients of Dulhar are corona positive.

The area around the residence of infected patients has been declared as containment for the prevention of corona infection and restrictive orders are enforced in that area.

Nine areas were denotified by additional district magistrate Nanda Bhalave Kushre. Areas include Kundleshwar Ward, Chanera Tehsil Harsud, Sector number 2 New Harsud, Pre Fab Campus Singaji Thermal Power Project Village Dharkwadi, Sanjay Nagar, Ram Nagar, Bheelat Baba Sanjay Nagar, Shastri Nagar.