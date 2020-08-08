Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 6 more test positive, 67 under treatment in Ratlam

Ratlam: Addition of new cases continued in the district and on Friday evening six mnore cases were confirmed positive by Government Medical College in Ratlam.

The district has recorded new cases for over a fortnight now. When contacted today Dean GMC Dr Sanjay Dixit said that 10 patients have been discharged on recovery from the GMC on Friday.

When asked about pendency of the sample reports, he said that by Saturday evening most of the pendency will be clear and reports will be available.

As per official information, active patients remained admitted at the GMC Covid hospital is 67 after discharge of ten patients on Saturday.

Till this date a total of 466 positive cases were detected in the district since lockdown-I out of more than 11,500 sample reports received. From COVID-19 13 deaths have taken place in the district.

Directions for pvt doctors

Meanwhile, district collector Ruchika Chauhan in a meeting with private doctors has directed private doctors for the proper treatment of the patients approaching private hospitals and patients should be given treatment without delay. For any support, GMC or District Hospital can be approached, directed Chauhan. She said that a coordination group will be formed including private doctors and GMC, district hospital doctors for proper coordination.

RLY hosp to treat mild patients

On the direction of District Collector Ruchika Chauhan, COVID-19 isolation ward of the Railway hospital will be used for the mild corona symptoms patients.

Dean GMC Dr Sanjay Dixit and CHMO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware the other day visited railways hospital and inspected the arrangements with railway hospital doctors. As per official information at the railways hospital here 44 beds are available in the COVID-19 isolation ward and staff of railway hospital will be rendered necessary training at the GMC here.

It has been made clear in the press release that only light symptoms patients of COVID-19 will be admitted at the railway hospital here.