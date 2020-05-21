Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 5 more test positive in Barwani, tally 38

Barwani: Reports of five persons arrived recently, out of which all tested positive for coronavirus. The count of patients in the district has now risen up to 38, out of which 26 have already recovered and returned home. Rest of the patients are receiving treatment in Indore and Barwani.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singare, three out of the above mentioned five persons are men and two, women. She said that six persons are being treated in Barwani and the rest six in Indore. Collector Amit Tomar has asked the citizens to be calm in these trying times. He also asked them to strictly follow the guidelines released for epicentre, containment areas and buffer zone. He also asked them to be honest when the team of health department comes to survey.

Collector Tomar has declared two more areas as containment areas and has prohibited entry or exit from the area.