Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 15 walk out of hospital after beating virus in Ratlam, Khargone breaches 1,000-mark

Fifteen Covid-19 patients were discharged from Government Medical College (GMC), Ratlam on Thursday.
So far, Ratlam has 76 active Covid-19 patients and they are under treatment at GMC where doctors described their condition as stable.
It is feared that if current trend of new active cases continued then the district would breach the 100-mark in coming days.
In August, number of active positive patients has been increasing rapidly with enhanced sampling.
Eighteen active cases were reported On August 10, 14 on August 11 and 16 on August 12. In the last three days, 48 positive cases of Covid-19 were added in the tally.
As per Wednesday evening health bulletin, 570 samples reports were pending.
Recovery is also taking place simultaneously. In the last three days, two patients on August 12, 11 on August 11 and four on August 10 were discharged after recovery. Today, fifteen patients were discharged taking total of recovered patients to 32 in last four days.
Covid cases breach 1,000-mark in Khargone
Covid cases in Khargone breached 1000-mark after 20 more tested positive for the virus. Now, the cases stand at 1,002. As per health bulletin, one person died, while 21 were discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus. So far, 833 people have successfully overcome Covid-19. With 20 deaths, district currently has 149 active patients and they are undergoing treatment. Their health condition said to be stable.
13 patients discharged in Mandsaur
In Mandsaur, 13 patients were released from hospitals after beating coronavirus on Thursday. District has reported 575 cases and 12 deaths till date. As many as 151 patients have been discharged from hospital after beating the virus. District currently has 112 active cases.
Doctors and health staffers advised discharged patients to maintain social distancing as well as remain in home isolation for stipulated time period.
