Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 15 walk out of hospital after beating virus in Ratlam, Khargone breaches 1,000-mark

Fifteen Covid-19 patients were discharged from Government Medical College (GMC), Ratlam on Thursday.

So far, Ratlam has 76 active Covid-19 patients and they are under treatment at GMC where doctors described their condition as stable.

It is feared that if current trend of new active cases continued then the district would breach the 100-mark in coming days.

In August, number of active positive patients has been increasing rapidly with enhanced sampling.

Eighteen active cases were reported On August 10, 14 on August 11 and 16 on August 12. In the last three days, 48 positive cases of Covid-19 were added in the tally.

As per Wednesday evening health bulletin, 570 samples reports were pending.

Recovery is also taking place simultaneously. In the last three days, two patients on August 12, 11 on August 11 and four on August 10 were discharged after recovery. Today, fifteen patients were discharged taking total of recovered patients to 32 in last four days.