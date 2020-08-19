Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 13 cases take Ratlam tally to 671, 13 more discharged

Ratlam: As many 13 new Covid-19 cases were found in Ratlam on Tuesday evening following the report issued by the Government Medical College lab. With this total number of cases in the district raised to 671.

The number of containment areas existed at present touched to 166. Since lockdown-I, 419 containment areas were notified including presently existed 166 areas. During last fortnight good number of cases have been reported from the rural and tribal belt.

Meanwhile, 13 patients got discharged from the GMC after they recovered. With this, total number of active patient as on today remained at 129.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan has issued instructions to GMC to give information about health condition of those patients admitted in the ICU to their respective family members.

People here had drawn attention that no information was being made available by GMC about the patients admitted in the ICU. District Collector now directed that every day through mobile call information will have to be given to the family members of the ICU patient.

District Collector also directed that priority should be given in the sample reports of the patients admitted in the ICU.