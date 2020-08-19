Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 13 cases take Ratlam tally to 671, 13 more discharged

Ratlam: As many 13 new Covid-19 cases were found in Ratlam on Tuesday evening following the report issued by the Government Medical College lab. With this total number of cases in the district raised to 671.
The number of containment areas existed at present touched to 166. Since lockdown-I, 419 containment areas were notified including presently existed 166 areas. During last fortnight good number of cases have been reported from the rural and tribal belt.
Meanwhile, 13 patients got discharged from the GMC after they recovered. With this, total number of active patient as on today remained at 129.
District collector Ruchika Chauhan has issued instructions to GMC to give information about health condition of those patients admitted in the ICU to their respective family members.
People here had drawn attention that no information was being made available by GMC about the patients admitted in the ICU. District Collector now directed that every day through mobile call information will have to be given to the family members of the ICU patient.
District Collector also directed that priority should be given in the sample reports of the patients admitted in the ICU.
Meanwhile, a 60 years old Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at the GMC succumbed to COVID-19 on on an intervening night of Monday – Tuesday here. With this, as many 17 patients have died so far in the district.
From August 11 to August 17, a total of 121 new patients have been detected which has become cause of concern here.
When contacted today, GMC dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that multi exposure of the positive COVID-19 person during unlock period has probably led to jump in the cases.
According to official information about 250 sample reports were yet to be received
Meanwhile, as per official information district Collector Ruchika Chauhan has issued directive for carrying intensive health survey in the areas from where now positive cases were being detected. In the meeting with the Nodal officers, district Collector Chauhan expressed concern over cases coming from the rural belt also. She stressed the need of effective publicity campaign about precautions in the rural belt also. Asha workers should be directed to collect information about the persons having diseases like BP, High sugar or heart related.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)