Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 100 new cases recorded in Mandsaur, 17 in Ratlam, 3 in Khandwa

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases from rural areas, situation in Mandsaur district worsening with every passing day. In last 40 hours, as many 100 new cases were reported in the district, mostly from the rural areas.
With this total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district crossed one thousand mark (precisely 1,057). With 12 deaths, as many 763 people have been discharged from the COVID Care centres in the district reducing 282 active patients in the district and they are undergoing treatment in Mandsaur, Udaipur, Indore and Ujjain.
District health officer Dr KL Rathore and nodal officer Rishabh Gupta informed that most of the patients who tested positive recently are from rural areas. Department is still waiting for test report of 500 samples.
Dr Rathore informed that work on the wards fitted with ICU facilities, ventilators, oxygen channels are being going on at a war footing.
Admin a mute spectator
Mass gathering during political programmes, at public places, Krishi upaj mandi and other places has left administration in a tight spot. Administration and police department trying their best to restrict mass gathering. Even as violation of social distancing norms is increasing amid increasing cases Covid-19 spread in the district- the administration has remained a mute spectator to the whole scenario.
17 test positive, 12 discharged in Ratlam
Seventeen new COVID-19 patients were detected on Thursday evening when sample reports were released by Government Medical College (GMC) Laboratory here.
COVID-19 cases have not only crossed one thousand marks already but as on today it touched 1058 cases since lockdown period in the district. On Thursday 12 patients were discharged after recovery from GMC.
Official information said that as on Friday morning 251 active positive patients are undergoing treatment, while 788 patients have been discharged so far after recovery from the GMC Covid hospital. 21 covid-19 deaths have taken place in the district so far.
More than 350 sample reports were pending at the GMC Laboratory here. First time the recovery rate has gone down to 75 per cent because of increased number of active positive. 19,057 sample tests have taken place and 1,058 cases were found positive Covid-19 which is 5.55% of the total sample tests. 21 deaths have taken place which is 1.98 %. More than 80% new addition has taken place in the list of Covid-19 patients Since July onward to this period.
Teams to keep record of persons entering district
An official press release said that for preventing spreading of the pandemic in the district at all the border points of the district health checking will be carried out and the person will be allowed only thereafter to enter in the district. Teams have been appointed at the check points, informed press release. Teams posted at the check points will not only undertake health check up but detailed information will be maintained of the person entering the district including name, mobile number, age, temperature recorded, symptoms of cough, cold and fever, information about coming place and detailed address of the destination place. Two teams will function at the check points which will include police officials and other department’s personnel.
3 more added to corona count in Khandwa
Seven corona winners were discharged from the Covid Care Center in the district hospital, Khandwa, after being free from corona infection on Thursday.
Chief medical officer Dr DS Chauhan informed that the patients who have been discharged from the hospital include Vishwajeet Singh, Nagesh Bhadoria, Vinay Mandloi, Madhuri Rathore, Karthik, Atul Jaiswal and Abhishek Maheshwari. Doctors advised all the discharged patients to stay home quarantined for few days.
Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that on Thursday, a total of 3 reports came positive from the district hospital's TrueNat machine.
Tal Nagar records second death due to corona
Recently, a 48-year-old woman from Tal Nagar, who has tested positive for corona, died while undergoing treatment at District Medical College Ratlam on Thursday, which has been confirmed by her family members.
This is the second death in Tal Nagar, where, a 60-year-old woman from Karwakhedi Madhopur Marg had died of coronavirus. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment on the complaint of difficulty in breathing.
After the primary treatment of the woman by Dr RK Pal, she was immediately referred to Medical College, Ratlam, where she took her last breath.
