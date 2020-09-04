Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 100 new cases recorded in Mandsaur, 17 in Ratlam, 3 in Khandwa

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases from rural areas, situation in Mandsaur district worsening with every passing day. In last 40 hours, as many 100 new cases were reported in the district, mostly from the rural areas.

With this total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district crossed one thousand mark (precisely 1,057). With 12 deaths, as many 763 people have been discharged from the COVID Care centres in the district reducing 282 active patients in the district and they are undergoing treatment in Mandsaur, Udaipur, Indore and Ujjain.

District health officer Dr KL Rathore and nodal officer Rishabh Gupta informed that most of the patients who tested positive recently are from rural areas. Department is still waiting for test report of 500 samples.

Dr Rathore informed that work on the wards fitted with ICU facilities, ventilators, oxygen channels are being going on at a war footing.

Admin a mute spectator

Mass gathering during political programmes, at public places, Krishi upaj mandi and other places has left administration in a tight spot. Administration and police department trying their best to restrict mass gathering. Even as violation of social distancing norms is increasing amid increasing cases Covid-19 spread in the district- the administration has remained a mute spectator to the whole scenario.

17 test positive, 12 discharged in Ratlam

Seventeen new COVID-19 patients were detected on Thursday evening when sample reports were released by Government Medical College (GMC) Laboratory here.

COVID-19 cases have not only crossed one thousand marks already but as on today it touched 1058 cases since lockdown period in the district. On Thursday 12 patients were discharged after recovery from GMC.

Official information said that as on Friday morning 251 active positive patients are undergoing treatment, while 788 patients have been discharged so far after recovery from the GMC Covid hospital. 21 covid-19 deaths have taken place in the district so far.

More than 350 sample reports were pending at the GMC Laboratory here. First time the recovery rate has gone down to 75 per cent because of increased number of active positive. 19,057 sample tests have taken place and 1,058 cases were found positive Covid-19 which is 5.55% of the total sample tests. 21 deaths have taken place which is 1.98 %. More than 80% new addition has taken place in the list of Covid-19 patients Since July onward to this period.