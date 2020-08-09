Coronavirus in Indore: Virus spreads its tentacles in 24 new areas

Indore: Even as Covid-19 patients were found in 24 new areas of the city, there was glimmer of hope in the horizon as 91 people were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Sunday including a 1-year-old boy and a 90-year-old woman.

Out of these patients, 62 were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital while 29 were discharged from Index Medical College. Discharged patients also include those from Harda, Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua, and other districts who were admitted to city hospitals for treatment.

All patients expressed gratitude towards the doctors and staff of hospitals for taking their care and for motivating them to get rid of the disease.

As many as 8,516 patients have fallen ill to the deadly disease and 5,899 were recovered successfully. The Recovery rate of city was 69.27 per cent.

Covid-19 patients found on 24 new areas

As the deadly virus is spreading its tentacles continuously, it has spread in 24 new areas of the city. These new areas include Gram Katakya, Jhoomar Ghat Rau, Hotel Grand Valley, Ashok Vihar Rau, Hukma Khedi, Manish Bagh Colony, Aditya Avenue Airport Road, Vistara Kankad Lasudia, Maa Vihar Colony, Sahyog Nagar, Jayshree Nagar, Martand Nagar, Phoenix Hospital, Golden Palace Colony, Kadabin Mohalla, Sarai Road Mhow, Karas Dev Nagar, Hatuniya Sanwer, Ward 7 Sanwer, Raj Regency, Masjid Mohalla Simrol, Near Panchayat Simrol, Satguru Cement Ltd, Gayatri Nagar.