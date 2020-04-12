Coronavirus in Indore: Two more deaths reported, death rises to 32

Indore: Two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 during treatment at MRTB Hospital on Sunday morning. With this, the number of deaths in Indore has reached to 32.
Meanwhile, total number of positive patient reached to 298 as 49 people were tested positive on Saturday, which was the highest number of positive patients registered in a day in Indore.
According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, a 65 -year-old man of Somnath ki Chawl and 70-year-old man of Moti Tabela succumbed to the disease during treatment. Sample of these patients were reported after their death as they died two days ago but were tested positive on Saturday.
In good news, 7 more people will be discharged from the hospital as they were tested negative for coronavirus for the second time. These patients will be discharged on Sunday afternoon from MRTB Hospital. As many as 29 people have been discharged till Saturday and with these 7 patients, total number would increase to 36.
