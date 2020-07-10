Coronavirus in Indore: Testing crossed 1 lakh mark, overall positive rate is 5.14 pc

Indore: Testing of Covid-19 samples in city breached 1-lakh mark on Friday. It was accompanied with a sudden surge in cases taking rate of overall positive cases to 5.14%.

However, rate of Covid positive patients on Friday stood at 5.06% with 89 out of 1,759 samples testing positive taking the city tally to 5,176.

A death was reported on Friday but department officials added two more deaths of April too taking toll to 261.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as patient died as suspected case of COVID-19 and their report was found positive after death. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

“A 54-year-old woman of Gumasta Nagar, 65-year-old man of Green Park Colony and 58-year-old woman of Juni Indore succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of samples received till Friday night was 1,00,702 and number of samples testing positive is 5,176. As many as 1,652 samples tested negative on Friday.

“We have taken 1,438 more samples,” he added.

As many as 951 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3956 patients have been discharged so far.