Coronavirus in Indore: Tested negative? Stay put at home… don’t expect a status report!

Indore: With increasing number of cases, administration has also jacked up the number of sampling in the city in a bid to contain the spread of corona virus. However, this move has put people in a spot. Those found positive are informed through phone calls and ambulance is sent to bring them to hospitals, but those who test negative never get to know their status. It’s an endless wait for them. It’s endless anxiety. The decision on them seems to be pending for eternity.

As a result, people who have been tested and are “fortunately” negative have to suffer mentally as they have to stay at home and can’t rejoin work thanks as offices seek a fit certificate from those who have been tested. And these poor souls who have turned out to be negative never get to know about their status and hence are the “untouchables” and nobody’s people as they do not get any health status certificate/report.

However, nodal officer for COVID-19 management Dr Amit Malakar said there were some issues in sending bulk messages and it had sent wrong messages once and hence the practice has been discontinued.

“We have rectified the issues and now started sending report status through SMS again. Recently, we have sent thousands of messages and the process will be smoothen soon,” Dr Malakar said.

Cases

1. A 35-year-old man, resident of Bajrang Nagar, went in for a test after his neighbor had tested positive. As per the protocol, he remained in quarantine for five days but didn’t get any information about his report even after a week. His company didn’t allow him to resume work without a report. Later, he approached CMHO office for the report and officials gave him an unofficial report for the time being.

2. Another 37-year-old man, employee of a nationalized bank, had gone for testing when one of his colleagues had tested positive. He, too, didn’t get any status report for several days and later approached MGM Medical College for the same. He, however, managed to get an unofficial report.

There are hundreds of people in city who are facing this apathy.