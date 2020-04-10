Coronavirus in Indore: Taking dead body out of district banned, only 5 people to attend funeral

Taking the dead body out from the district is banned. The cremation will be done only in the city. Only 5 persons are allowed to participate in the funeral. If the death occurred in hospital, then the body will be directly taken from hospital to cremation ground.

Collector Manish Singh issued the orders of this regard on Friday evening. As per the order in the city, due to the Corona, it is necessary to keep social distancing and at the same time there is no rush for the health security of the residents in one place.

Maximum 5 people will be allowed to attend funeral. If more than five persons are involved, this order will be considered a violation. In the event of death of any corona-positive patient or any other type of disease in the hospital, the mortal remains will be sent directly from the hospitals to the crematorium or burial ground or to all other funeral sites. In any case, nobody will be allowed to go beyond the boundary of the district.

All government, semi-government or private hospitals have been informed that in the cases of corona-positive patient or suspicious death, the funeral of these mortal bodies will be done in the district while talking to and explaining their family in these cases. It will not be allowed to be taken out of the district. In government, semi-government or private hospitals, any doctor using his knowledge or intelligence will mis-authenticate the cause of death and on the basis that a body goes out of the district, and then action of cancelling registering of the doctors will be initiated.

All the hospitals will follow all the prescribed protocols in packing dead bodies in case of corona positive case or death of suspected suspect. The above instructions will be applicable to doctors, directors, and subordinate staff of all government, semi-government or private hospitals.