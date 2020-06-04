Coronavirus in Indore: Take all precautions, Collector's fervent appeal to people

Indore: With reports that people are crowding at market places and not observing social distancing pouring in the district collector Manish Singh appealed to the people to follow all the precautions that they were following during the lockdown.

"The coronavirus is still there, and everyone should try their best to avoid getting infected," the collector said while appealing to the people. The collector said people should leave their houses only if necessary, should not roam around unnecessarily. While out on the roads, they should wear masks and sanitise their hands frequently, maintain social distancing and avoid crowding a place.

The collector said that it was all the more important to follow the guidelines because the process of unlocking the city was going on. He said the administration would be issuing guidelines from time to time. He also appealed to the people not to touch their faces and disinfect their homes and also goods that they bring in from outside.