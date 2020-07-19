Coronavirus in Indore: Sunday positive count at 120 but no deaths

Indore: Number of COVID-19 patients remained above the 100-mark consecutively for the fifth day as 120 more patients were tested positive on Sunday out of 1,867 sample received. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.43 per cent and total number of patients read 6,155.

No deaths took place on Sunday but department officials added three more deaths of April. Thus, the death toll has been logged at 295.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as their sample reports arrived after their demise. Also some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 1,20,324 and total number of samples tested positive stood at 6,155. As many as 1,728 samples tested negative on Sunday.

“We have taken as many as 1,473 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,568 patients are undergoing treatment at various city-based hospitals. Altogether, 4,292 patients have been discharged so far.