Coronavirus in Indore: Soon 500 samples to be tested daily

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi said very soon, testing facilities to detect COVID-19 positive cases in the city will go up to 500 samples per day. Presently, the number is a mere 100. The Health Department team aims for a door-to-door sampling.

Examination facility will start soon at Central Lab and Aurobindo Hospital Lab also. Thereafter, this test number will reach 500 samples per day. The instructions of the state government are being followed by the district administration and screening and sampling of patients is being done.

Commissioner Tripathi appealed to the public to maintain peace and order and strictly follow the instructions of the government and avoid illness by staying in their home. He also said the meal provided by the government and foodgrains of the public distribution system will also be used for patients and poor suffering from COVID-19 at this time. So far, ration has been distributed to about 60,000 families by grocery traders. This will be further expanded.