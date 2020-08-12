Coronavirus in Indore: Sero Survey team face a wall; people turn away

Indore: Second day of the ambitious ‘Sero Survey’ was no better for the teams which hit the streets to collect samples as most of the people didn’t cooperate in giving samples. As many as 592 samples could be collected by 85 survey teams deployed in 85 wards but the expected number of samples was over 800.
However, the figures gave relief to the officials as it was over double than what was collected on the first day i.e. 324.
At many places, team members reached police station of their concerned areas to get help of the cops to collect samples. However, they didn’t get much relief as at some places, activists of Nagar Surakhsa Samiti were deployed with the team by cops.
Surprisingly, people refused to give samples even in presence of police as only two samples were collected by the team led by Monica David, Kavita Parmar and Shahjahan Khan from Asharfi Nagar and Super Palace in Khajrana.
Survey team in Juni Indore area led by Lokesh Kumar James and Sunita Chouhan too faced trouble in taking samples due to lack of awareness among people.
“We could take only 7-8 samples in a day as our most of the time was spent in counseling the people for sampling and informing them about importance of survey. Few of them voluntarily gave their samples but some of them had closed doors at our face and were even ready to attack on us,” James said.
Team also faced trouble in searching given addresses after which they took help of IMC employee Rajkumar Kaushal for the same.
Commissioner, Collector appealed to people to support in survey
Concerned over non-cooperation of people in survey, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Collector Manish Singh have appealed to people to support the survey team by giving samples.
“Survey is important to know the prevalence of COVID-19 among populace. It is being done as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICMR and state government. People should come forward to help people in completing the survey as it will help in managing the disease in coming days,” the officials appealed.
Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said, “Private hospitals have been costing about Rs 1000 for antibody test but it is being done for free during the survey to know the prevalence. It is for the well being of people and they should support in the same.”
916 samples collected
As per the bulleting released by MGM Medical College, as many as 916 samples were collected in two days. These 916 people include 378 males, 325 females, and 213 children.
Officials said that IMC revenue inspectors will also help the survey teams in finding addresses.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)