Coronavirus in Indore: Sero Survey team face a wall; people turn away

Indore: Second day of the ambitious ‘Sero Survey’ was no better for the teams which hit the streets to collect samples as most of the people didn’t cooperate in giving samples. As many as 592 samples could be collected by 85 survey teams deployed in 85 wards but the expected number of samples was over 800.

However, the figures gave relief to the officials as it was over double than what was collected on the first day i.e. 324.

At many places, team members reached police station of their concerned areas to get help of the cops to collect samples. However, they didn’t get much relief as at some places, activists of Nagar Surakhsa Samiti were deployed with the team by cops.

Surprisingly, people refused to give samples even in presence of police as only two samples were collected by the team led by Monica David, Kavita Parmar and Shahjahan Khan from Asharfi Nagar and Super Palace in Khajrana.