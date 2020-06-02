Coronavirus in Indore: Rate of COVID cases drops to lowest at 2.63% as 27 test positive

Indore: Rate of COVID positive patients on Tuesday slid further to 2.63% from Monday's 3.49% as only 27 out of 1,057 samples put to test during the day returned positive. With this the number of positive cases in the city went up to 3,597.

Three more deaths were reported on Tuesday taking toll to 141. "A 64-year-old man of Sindhu Nagar, a 78-year-old man of Mhow and a 72-year-old man of Khajrana Palace succumbed to the disease during treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

All of them had co morbid conditions, including hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

The 72-year-old man had succumbed to the disease on May 14 but the death was reported on Tuesday. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 38,581 samples had been tested till Tuesday night and 3,597 of them had returned positive. On Tuesday, 987 samples had tested negative.

"We have taken 1,830 more samples," he added.

As many as 1,324 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city while 141 people were discharged from quarantine centres.

Total 2,132 patients have been discharged so far.