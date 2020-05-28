Coronavirus in Indore: 'Positive' mom delivers healthy child

Indore: A 28-year-old COVID-19 positive woman delivered a healthy baby at Index Medical College on Thursday morning. She was admitted to the hospital on May 26 after being tested positive.

According to Media Officer of Index Medical College, Nitin Gothwal, both the woman and baby are healthy. “She was admitted to the hospital when she was having full term. Our doctors prepared for more than three hours before getting her delivered,” he said.

Doctors said they will take the samples of both mother and the baby after five days after which a decision on discharging them will be taken.

Team of Dr Rounak Munshi, Dr Anjlina Bhati, Dr Raj, nurses Neeru and Roshni and helper Sunita played important part in performing the safe delivery of the positive patient.

Earlier, a positive patient had delivered twins in MTH hospital few days ago.