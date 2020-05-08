Coronavirus in Indore: New areas cause worries for officials, 43 patients discharged

As many as 43 more patients discharged from two hospitals in the city on Friday.

In all, 41 patients were discharged from Index Medical College while two patients were discharged from Choithram Hospital.

Number of patients being discharged from hospitals is increasing and it has crossed the 700 mark so far.

The patients who were discharged from hospitals include the patients of age between 17 and 55.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that the rate of patients being discharged has also been increasing continuously. “With the percentage of positive patients to the total number of tests decreasing to below 10, which was hovering over 20, the percentage of discharge patients is also increasing. We hope that we will soon come under Orange zone,” he added.

While the number of positive patients has come down, the spreading of infection to new areas has worried the health department and administrative officials.

After Ranipura and Khajrana, Nerhu Nagar has emerged as the new hot spot in the city as 17 new positive patients were found from the area on Friday. 10 of the 17 patients belong to one family.

“Most of the cases which were found positive belong to same the family. In 70 per cent positive cases in Indore, patients belong to the same family,” epidemiologist Anil Singh said.

He added that violation of lockdown is also a reason behind that and administration is taking steps to control the situation.

Some of the examples of transmission in family:

11 patients of one family found in Siddhipuram Colony

20 patients of one family tested positive in Snehlataganj

16 patients found positive in Jawahar Marg

15 cases in a single family in Taat Patti Bakhal