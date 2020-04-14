Coronavirus in Indore: MRTB Hospital's nurses complain over poor food and sanitisation facilities, third nurse from MY Hospital tested positive

Indore: MRTB Hospital's nursing staff, who are staying at Hotel Kalinga, created ruckus on Tuesday over poor food and sanitizing facilities. The staff had checked into the hotel following a directive asking them not to go home in order to keep family members safe.

“We are not getting proper food. Also cleanliness and sanitization were major issues. In a single bedroom accommodation, at least two staffers have to stay put,” agitating nurses said.

They added that one of their colleagues has been tested positive and has been sent to hospital due to which sanitization has become important as others may also get affected.

President of Nursing Association Dharmendra Pathak said, “Our members are risking their lives."

Another nurse tested positive

Third nurse from MY Hospital has been tested positive in the last two days as a male nurse working in MRTB Hospital has been found positive. He was kept in quarantine since April 9 after getting symptoms. While going to hospital, the male nurse alleged that proper kits were not provided to them for treatment due to which nurses are being infected. He told his colleagues that they were using/wearing kits meant for AIDS testing.