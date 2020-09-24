Coronavirus in Indore: More and more asymptomatic cases a relief on medical infrastructure

Indore: Increasing number of COVID-19 cases has become a reason of concern for people as well as for administration but over 58 per cent patients are asymptomatic and most of them are choosing to stay at home for treatment.

When going through numbers, as many as 5,275 patients were tested positive between September 6 and 17, including 216 repeat positive patients.

These 5,275 patients include as many as 3065 asymptomatic patients i.e. 58.1 per cent. The number of symptomatic patients was 1503 and the details of 710 patients were not available.

Similarly, if the number of tests done are counted, as many as 35818 tests were conducted of 50 percent of asymptomatic patients.

“Yes, the number of asymptomatic patients is more than the symptomatic patients. It is a relief as people are getting recovered early and they don’t need to go to hospitals,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that most of the positive patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms are opting for home isolation.

Commenting on the number of deaths, Dr Dongre said that the less number of days of hospital stay shows that patients are reaching the hospitals late and are avoiding early treatment.