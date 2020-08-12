Coronavirus in Indore: Minister Tulsi Silawat fine but second report is positive too

Indore: Even after staying in the hospital for 12 days after being tested positive of COVID-19, Water Resources Department Minister Tulsi Silawat couldn’t be cured.

Shri Aurobindo Hospital administration, however, claimed that his condition was good but his second sample report also tested positive due to which he has been asked to stay put in the hospital.

“Minister Tulsi Silawat was admitted to the hospital after being tested positive. His condition is good and he is recovering well. However, his second report tested positive and hence has been asked to stay back,” COO of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh said.

Singh added that the minister will be discharged after his reports test negative.

“We will go through sample test again in a couple of days and will discharge the minister as son as he tests negative,” he added.