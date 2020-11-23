Coronavirus in Indore: 'Knot' more than 250, clamps administration

Indore: In view of the increasing cases of corona infection, the district administration on Monday has imposed certain restrictions in organising social events including marriage, cultural and religious functions in the interest of the city. Altogether, 250 guests can attend marriage functions and its has to be concluded by 10 pm. The marriage organisers have to give written information to nearby police stations and take their nod too.

Now, markets will close at 8 pm instead of 10 pm. Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued these orders. It has also been clarified by the district administration that separate permissions will not be required for marriage functions. The organiser just will have to give a written information to the concerned police station of the venue and its acknowledgment will have to be kept with it. It will be mandatory for event organisers to follow the COVID-19 protocol.



Meanwhile, it was also decided that only 50 persons will be allowed for funerals.



Emergency services have been exempted



All industrial units, hospitals, drug shops can operate 24x7. Same will be applicable on all employees, doctors, paramedical staff etc. of all such institutions.



For employees, workers, etc., for wedding ceremonies, caterers, hotel restaurants etc. there won't be restriction of movement. Similarly, there will be no restriction on movement of people returning from marriage functions or urgent work.



Coaching classes still under lock and key Like school students from class 9th to 12th, even in coaching institutes, students will be able to solve the doubts related to their studies. But their regular classes will not be started.



BUSES CAN PLY AS USUAL



All types of freight carriers, passenger buses can ply as usual.



20 guests can attend birthday, anniversary parties



More than 20 persons will not be allowed to attend picnics, parties at the farm house, wedding anniversaries and birthday parties.



Demonstrations banned



All types of dharnas, demonstrations, rally processions or protests in the city will be banned completely.



Containment area



Places from where excessive number of corona cases will be reported will be declared as Containment Areas. Movement within these areas will be curbed.





Rs 100, Rs 500 fine imposed



Penalty of Rs 100 will be imposed on people for not wearing masks and Rs 500 fine will be imposed on shops and commercial institutions for not following the Covid-19 safety protocols.







CHILD MARRIAGE SHOULD BE BANNED



Mahendra Pathak, member of the flying squad of anti-child marriage and

Lado Campaign, said it would be hailed if the administration mentions banning child marriage in the order issued by the district administration.