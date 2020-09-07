Coronavirus in Indore: IIM Indore admin bans outsiders, stops people from leaving campus without permission

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore campus, which is located in over 90 acres of a hill at Pigdambar, about 15 kilometres from the city, has cut off direct contact with the outside world.

The teachers, students, officers and employees of the institute cannot come in or leave campus without permission in writing from the chief administrative officer.

This system has been implemented amidst rising COVID cases in the city. Few in the campus were also found infected but they all have recovered now. The system of obtaining permission has been implemented effectively so that the virus does not makes a re-entry into the campus.

IIM Indore premises has offices, hostels, classrooms, guest house and residential quarters.

About 160 families of teaching and non-teaching staff, families of security guards reside there and 20 PhD students reside on the campus.

Teachers, staff, and students are not allowed to go out from the campus without obtaining permission from the CAO.

If anybody has to go out for any work, then that person has to give details through emails to the CAO about the purpose of which he had to go out of the campus and time it will take for him to return. The CAO will permit as per the necessity.

Apart from it, if someone goes out of the station, quarantine for 14 days has been compulsory for him.

If any outsider wants to meet someone on the campus, the latter has to write email to the CAO seeking permission for the visitor. Details regarding the purpose of the visitor, place of meeting and time he will remain on the campus are required in the email for permission.

IIM Indore public relations officer Ananya Mishra stated that the system has managed to contain the spread of COVID on the campus. “We are committed to take all necessary steps for the safety of our staff,” she added.