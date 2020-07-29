Coronavirus in Indore: Hospitals ‘bed-ridden’ with cases- Check the full list of occupancy

Indore: Increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the city have become a matter of concern for the administration and health department as about 53 per cent ICU beds are full in dedicated COVID hospitals.

Going by numbers, as many as 160 ICU beds are available in four COVID-19 treatment facilities and 86 of them are occupied. Highest number of beds available and occupied is in Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science i.e. 70 and 69 respectively!

After the orders of district administration to reserve beds in private hospital, around 74 ICU beds are available in 19 private hospitals of the city hospitals out of which 21 are vacant.

Total number of ICU beds available in all the facilities for COVID-19 is 234… and 107 are occupied.

“Administration is working towards creating more number of beds for COVID-19 patients in city as the number of patients is increasing daily. However, most of the new patients are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms and number of serious patients are comparatively less,” district nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that people need to take precautions to prevent the disease from spreading as it is put enormous pressure on the health facilities and condition will deteriorate.

“Markets and facilities are opening only to facilitate people. It doesn’t mean that COVID-19 has been eradicated. People need to be extra cautious now and must follow SMS, i.e. social distancing, masks, and sanitizers,” Dr Malakar added.