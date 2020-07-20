Coronavirus in Indore: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones released by IMC as on July 20

Indore has seen COVID-19 case jumps of over 100 for the past five days, taking the count in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit district to 6,155, an official said on Monday.

Between July 15 and 19, the number of cases detected per day was 136, 129, 145, 129 and 120 respectively, he said, adding that the infection count was once again on the rise.

So far, 295 people have died and 4,292 have been discharged following recovery.

The health department is expecting that the caseload will peak by July-end or the beginning of August.

Indore (Revenue) Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said, "We had expected, with the unlocking process, the virus would expand its footprint. We are taking steps to combat the spread."

People with symptoms are being identified quickly, which has resulted in decline in deaths, he added.

However, as on Monday morning, the mortality rate in Indore was 4.79 per cent, as against 2.46 per cent at the national level.

Here is the full list of containment zones in the city as on July 20:

1. Sudama Nagar

2. Vishnupuri

3. Tilak Nagar

4. Tatpatti Bakhal

5. Juna Risala

6. AIRPORT Road

7. Mhow Naka

8. Scheme No 51

9. Manik Bagh

10. Sayogitaganj

11. Umesh Nagar

12. Pardesipura

13. Malharganj

14. Khandwa Road

15. Nayapura

16. Nehru Nagar

17. Siddhipuram

18. Jail Road

19. Hukumchand Colony

20. Gumashta Nagar

21. Juni Indore

22. Kanchan Bagh

23. RTO Road

24. Kesharbagh

25. Sch. No. 114, Sch. No. 78

26. Nayta Mundla

27. Ranipura

28. Yadav Nagar

29. Pancham ki Phel

30. Malwamil

31. Vardhaman Nagar

32. Rajwada

33. Rustam ki Phel

34. Manoramaganj

35. Sukhliya

36. Narayan Bagh

37. Joshi Mohlla

38. Samajwad Nagar

39. Champabagh