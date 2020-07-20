Coronavirus in Indore: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones released by IMC as on July 20

Indore has seen COVID-19 case jumps of over 100 for the past five days, taking the count in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit district to 6,155, an official said on Monday.
Between July 15 and 19, the number of cases detected per day was 136, 129, 145, 129 and 120 respectively, he said, adding that the infection count was once again on the rise.
So far, 295 people have died and 4,292 have been discharged following recovery.
The health department is expecting that the caseload will peak by July-end or the beginning of August.
Indore (Revenue) Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said, "We had expected, with the unlocking process, the virus would expand its footprint. We are taking steps to combat the spread."
People with symptoms are being identified quickly, which has resulted in decline in deaths, he added.
However, as on Monday morning, the mortality rate in Indore was 4.79 per cent, as against 2.46 per cent at the national level.
Here is the full list of containment zones in the city as on July 20:
1. Sudama Nagar
2. Vishnupuri
3. Tilak Nagar
4. Tatpatti Bakhal
5. Juna Risala
6. AIRPORT Road
7. Mhow Naka
8. Scheme No 51
9. Manik Bagh
10. Sayogitaganj
11. Umesh Nagar
12. Pardesipura
13. Malharganj
14. Khandwa Road
15. Nayapura
16. Nehru Nagar
17. Siddhipuram
18. Jail Road
19. Hukumchand Colony
20. Gumashta Nagar
21. Juni Indore
22. Kanchan Bagh
23. RTO Road
24. Kesharbagh
25. Sch. No. 114, Sch. No. 78
26. Nayta Mundla
27. Ranipura
28. Yadav Nagar
29. Pancham ki Phel
30. Malwamil
31. Vardhaman Nagar
32. Rajwada
33. Rustam ki Phel
34. Manoramaganj
35. Sukhliya
36. Narayan Bagh
37. Joshi Mohlla
38. Samajwad Nagar
39. Champabagh
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)