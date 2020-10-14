Coronavirus in Indore: Every fourth doctor working in Covid hospitals afflicted with virus

Indore: While doctors are working tirelessly to serve the patients in COVID-19, analysis of Indian Medical Association-Indore showed that every fourth doctor working in COVID hospitals were infected by the disease.

Going through the numbers, as many as 128 doctors out of 325 members of IMA, were infected by the disease. Out of these 128 doctors, 85 were those working in COVID hospitals.

“We have a strength of 2700 doctors in Indore and 325 were working in COVID-19 directly or indirectly. Out of these 325, 85 were those affected while working in COVID hospitals i.e. 1 out of 4 doctors,” vice president of IMA-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said.

He added that reasons behind the same include continuously working in COVID duty, use of poor quality equipments and stuff like PPE, many times patients don’t inform about his symptoms and others.