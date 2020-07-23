Coronavirus in Indore: COVID-19 centers, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'. The continuous increase in the corona cases has become a challenge for the government. States have started imposing lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.
According to the ministry data, recoveries have surged to 7,53,049 exceeding active cases of coronavirus infection by 3,41,916.
The health ministry said that effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases has led to an improvement in recovery figures while case fatality has been falling continuously.
Case fatality rate has dropped to 2.41 per cent from Tuesday's 2.43 percent. It was 3.36 percent on June 17.
