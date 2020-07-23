Coronavirus in Indore: COVID-19 centers, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

Indore

Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'. The continuous increase in the corona cases has become a challenge for the government. States have started imposing lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.

According to the ministry data, recoveries have surged to 7,53,049 exceeding active cases of coronavirus infection by 3,41,916.

The health ministry said that effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases has led to an improvement in recovery figures while case fatality has been falling continuously.

Case fatality rate has dropped to 2.41 per cent from Tuesday's 2.43 percent. It was 3.36 percent on June 17.

COVID-19 RELATED CONTACT INFORMATION:

COVID-19 Tele survey through 1921

Indore Corona Call Center : 0731- 2567333 (8 AM to 8 PM)

Call Center Toll Free Number : 104 (24 x 7)

Helpline numbers:

0731- 2537253 or

0755-2527177 or

1075 or

+91-11-23978046

CORONA RELATED WEBSITE LINK

https://mohfw.gov.in

https://www.mygov.in/hi/covid-19/

WHO CORONA ADVISORY

www.health.mp.gov.in

www.nhm.gov.in

www.mohfw.nic.in

www.mponline.gov.in

www.digitalindia.gov.in

LIST OF RED HOSPITALS (COVID HOSPITALS) IN INDORE:

Manorama Raje TB Hospital (MRTB)

Maharaja TukoJirao Hospital (MTH)

Aurobindo Hospital

Index Medical College

Other hospitals like Prashanti Hospital Simrauli Road Mhow, Mayur Hospital and research Centre news Ring Road, Gokuldas Hospital Near Dhakkan vala Kuan, Suyash Hospital Pvt Ltd near MGM Medical College, Shri Arihant Hospital and Research Centre Gumasta Nagar, Synergy Hospital Scheme Number 74 Vijay Nagar, Vishesh Hospital Geeta Bhawan and many others have been placed under Green Hospital. The hospitals falling under Green Hospital List have been ordered to reserve a ward (few bed) for the treatment of COVID patients, if any, and provide them primary aid as per the case.

COVID CARE CENTRE:

1 Sewakunj Hospital

2 Jagadguru Dattatray College

LIST OF FEVER CLINICS:

Premkumari Devi Hospital

Shivaji Nagar UPHC

Niranjanpur UPHC

Khajrana UPHC

Badi Gwaltoli

Juni Indore Dispensary

Shivkant Nagar UPHC

Bhawarkuan Dispensary

PHC Bichouli Hapsi

Malharganj Polyclinic

Samudayik Swasthya Kaendra, Banganga

Samajik Nyay Parisar UCHC

Subhash Nagar UPHC

Aranyan Dispensary UPHC

Mangilal Churaiya Hospital

Rajendra Nagar PHC

Sudama Nagar UPHC

MOG Line Dispensary

Babumorai UPHC

CHC Manpur

PHC Bhagora

PHC Hasalpur

PHC Kodriya

PHC Simrol

PHC Gavlipalasiya

PHC Harsola

CHC Depalpur

CHC Betma

PHC Ataheda

PHC Dannad

PHC Gautampura

PHC Jalodiya Gyan

PHC Palasiya Par

Civil Hospital, Mhow

PHC Hathot

PHC Pivde

PHC Campell

PHC Tillorkhurd

CHC Sanvir

PHC Dhakachiya

PHC Chandravati ganj

PHC Kshipra

PHC Kudana

PHC Palya

