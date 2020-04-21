Coronavirus in Indore: Comprehensive screening campaign from today, responsibility given to IMC staff

Indore: A comprehensive COVID-19 screening-cum-survey campaign will be launched in the city from Wednesday. IMC appointed as the executive agency and its staff will be carrying it out.

Under the campaign, information will be conveyed to people in relation to identification of COVID-19, symptoms, preventive measures, social distancing, health protection and arrangements being made to deal with the pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Abhilakshya Likhi of the Central team. Collector Manish Singh, IMC Ashish Singh, Nodal Officer of Survey work, Rohan Saxena, Dean of Medical College, Dr. Jyoti Bindal, Head of Medical Department Dr. Dr. Jugal Kishore, Director Health Dr. Anil Ranga, MDMA Joint Advisor Naval Prakash, Director Food, Government of India Simarjit Kaur etc. were present in the meeting.

Likhi said there is urgent need for public awareness. For this, he gave necessary guidelines to the Collector and IMC Commissioner. Likhi got information about survey work, screening etc. being done from door-to-door and said it should be further expanded. Collector Singh informed that survey work has been expanded. Survey work was carried out first in the containment area, after that survey work done in the surrounding areas and now in the entire city. It was told in the meeting that so far 12 lakh citizens have been surveyed from house-to-house.

In the meeting, he reviewed the lockdown and PDS system.

Results should be visible: Likhi

Likhi said in the meeting that appreciable work is being done by the officials here but results should be visible. He said within the hotspot areas, such areas or hotbeds should be identified in which 10 or more positive patients have been found. Special attention should be paid to these areas.