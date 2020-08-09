Coronavirus in Indore: Check out all guidelines for home quarantine issued by administratrion

dorGuidelines issued for home isolation

District administration on Sunday issued guidelines for home isolation for keeping the asymptomatic and mild symptoms patients at home.

Patients eligible for home isolation:

1. The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

2. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

3. Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc) are not eligible for home isolation.

4. Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, cerebro-vascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

When to seek medical attention:

1. Patient / Caregiver will keep monitoring their health.

2. Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop.

3. Those with difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 < 95%),

4. Persistent pain/pressure in the chest

5. Mental confusion

6. Slurred speech/seizures

7. Weakness or numbness in any limb or face