Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 9

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 79,192 with the detection of 1,869 new cases on Wednesday.

Apart from this, 31 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,640. At least 1,341 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 59,850.

With 287 fresh cases, Indore reported the highest daily spike in the state. The latest infections have taken the caseload in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, to 15,452 including 432 deaths. Moreover, with 4,301 patients under treatment, the city also accounts for the highest number of active cases in the state.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 79,192, new cases 1,869, death toll 1,640, recovered 59,850, active cases 17,702, total number of tested people 15,87,945.