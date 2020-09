Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 6

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,694 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 73,574. With 29 patients succumbing to the infection since Saturday evening, the overall toll rose to 1,572.

At 276, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day. With this, the total count of cases in Indore mounted to 14,591 with 418 deaths so far.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 73,574, new cases 1,694, death toll 1,572, recovered people 55,887, active cases 16,115, total number of tested people 15,19,014.