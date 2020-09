Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 29

Indore reported 482 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with seven more persons succumbing to the virus. The total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 24,006, while the total fatalities have risen to 565.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, raising its count of infections to 1,26,043 while 39 deaths took the toll to 2,281. A total of 2,433 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 1,02,445.

Coronavirus figures of Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,26,043, new cases 1,877, death toll 2,281, recovered 1,02,445, active cases 21,317, total number of people tested 20,11,959.