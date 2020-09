Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 24

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday saw 2,304 new coronavirus cases being reported, which took the case count in the state to 1,15,361, the health department said.

The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 2,122 with 45 fatalities during the past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening. 2,327 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the recoveries in the state to 90,495.

Indore reported the highest number of new infections at 436. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, thus rose to 21,684, including 531 deaths.

Coronavirus figures of Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,15,361, new cases 2,304, death toll 2,122, recovered 90,495, active cases 22,744, total number of people tested 19,04,145.