Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 22

Indore reported 451 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with seven more persons succumbing to the virus. The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 20,834, while the total fatalities have risen to 516.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 2,544 new coronavirus cases, including two state ministers, taking the overall count to 1,10,711, while 28 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 2,035. A total of 2,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 86,030.