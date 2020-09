Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 13

With the highest single-day spike of 379 new COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally crossed 17,000 mark on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 17,161 while with five new fatalities on Sunday, the death toll has reached 463.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 2,281 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 88,247. With 34 fatalities, the death toll went up to 1,762.

A total of 1,600 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 65,998. In September so far, 24,282 new coronavirus cases and 368 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 88,247, new cases 2,281, death toll 1,762, recovered 65,998, active cases 20,487, total number of tested people 16,80,074.