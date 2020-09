Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 10

Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, reported 326 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,090. With six new deaths reported, the death toll rose to 444 in Indore.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday saw its highest single-day spike of 2,187 coronavirus cases, pushing the total count to 81,379 in the state. 21 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,661. At least 1,435 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 61,285.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 81,379, new cases 2,187, death toll 1,661, recovered 61,285, active cases 18,433, total number of tested people 16,11,639.