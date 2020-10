Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on October 7

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,639 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,40,307.

With 30 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 2,518. A total of 2,228 people were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 1,20,267.

Meanwhile, Indore reported 469 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with seven more persons succumbing to the virus. The total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 27,758, while the total fatalities have risen to 615.

Coronavirus figures of Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,40,307, new cases 1,639, deaths 2,518, recovered 1,20,267, active cases 17,522, number of people tested so far 22,89,634.