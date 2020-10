Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on October 1

Indore reported 495 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with six more persons succumbing to the virus. The total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 24,970, while the total fatalities have risen to 578.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,041 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,30,088, while 20 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,336. 2,545 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,07,279.

Coronavirus figures of Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,30,088, new cases 2,041, death toll 2,336, recovered 1,07,279, active cases 20,473, number of people tested so far 20,63,765.