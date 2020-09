Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 31

Madhya Pradesh on Monday registered 1,532 new coronavirus patients, one of them a senior BJP leader, taking the count in the state to 63,965. BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha took to Twitter to disclose that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The highest 272 new infections were reported from Indore, followed by 195 in Gwalior, 189 in Bhopal and 135 in Jabalpur. The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 272 to 12,992 and the death toll to 393.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 63,965, new cases 1,532, deaths 1,394, discharged 48,657 active cases 13,914, number of people tested so far 13,77,427.