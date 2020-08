Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 30

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday saw the highest single-day rise of 1,558 COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 62,433. Death toll rose to 1,374 with 29 patients succumbing to the viral infection since Saturday evening.

At 265, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, followed by addition of 218 cases in Gwalior, 176 cases in Bhopal and 138 infections in Jabalpur. The number of cases in Indore now stands at 12,720 with 389 fatalities.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 62,433, new cases 1,558, death toll 1,374, recovered 47,467, active cases 13,592, total number of tested people 13,49,814.