Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 25

Indore on Tuesday reported 187 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district to 11,860 said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, a total of 202 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 8,290 The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Indore stood at 371.

There are 3,199 active cases in the district, and 6,027 people are under institutional quarantine.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

Here is a list of reported cases in Indore as issued by the health department on August 25:

Jaagrati Nagar 1

Shantinath Puri Colony 2

Bansal Vihar Simrol 1

Samrat Ashok Nagar 3

CPWD Colony 1

Daliya Patti 1

(Highlighted areas are newly identified)

Sundar Bagh Colony 1

Shreeji Palace Annapurna 8

Manushree Nagar 1

Bijasan Road 4

Devi Ahilya Marg Jail Road 1

Lal Bagh 2

Kila Maidan 1

Laxmipuri Colony 2

New Dewas Road 3

Buddha Nagar 1

Tilak Nagar Ext 2

Bicholi Mardana 3

Victoria Urbane 12 Park Road 5

Mandle Colony Rau 1

Shiv Moti Nagar 2

Rishi Vihaar Colony 1

Amrit Residency-Vinay Nagar 3

Treasure Fantasy 1

Silver Palace Colony 2

Lasudia 1

Sai Vihar Colony Rau 1

Indira Gandhi Nagar 2

Durga Colony 3

Silver Springs 1

Sainath Colony 3

Scheme 54 1

Anjani Nagar 4

Kachi Mohalla 3

Paliwal Nagar 2

Alok Nagar 1

Vandana Nagar 1

Scheme 78 1

Shri Ram Nagar 5

Ashok Nagar 1

Treasure Township Bijalpur 1

Ambedkar Nagar 1

Subhash Nagar 1

Apollo DB City 3

Raj Nagar 1

New Palasia 4

Dubey Ka Bagicha 1

Parsavnath Nagar RTO Road 17

Bholenath Colony 1

Vrindavan Colony Banganga 1

Govind Colony 1

Old Palasia 2

Mahalakshmi Nagar 5

Dhiraj Nagar 1

Police Training Centre-DRP Line 1

Sarvodaya Nagar 1

Malwa Mill 2

Usha Nagar EXT 1

Jayrampur Colony 1

MG Road Indore 1

Balda Colony Mhow Naka 2

Roop Nagar-Airport Road 8

Triveni Colony 1

CRP Line 1

Manorama Ganj 1

Palace Colony Manik Road 1

Gori Nagar, Prime City-Sukhliya 13

Gandhi Nagar 1

Kundan Nagar 1

Anoop Nagar 1

Bholaram Ustad Marg 1

Scheme No 51 1

Sneh Nagar 1

Badi Bhamor 1

Marimata 5

Chhatripura 2

Narsingh Bazar 1

Shankar Ganj 3

Narayan Bagh 2

Scheme 71 7

Gumashta Nagar 1

Nehru Nagar 2

Juna Risala/Sadar Bazar 4

Malharganj 1

Sudama Nagar 6

(With inputs from agency)