Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 24

Indore: Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,292 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 54,421, health officials said.

With the death of 17 patients since Sunday evening, the toll rose to 1,246 in the state, they said.

A total of 841 persons were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 41,231.

At 247, Indore reported the highest number of cases, followed by 129 in Bhopal, 103 in Jabalpur and 88 in Gwalior.

Indore now has 11,408 cases while 364 people have died.

At 3,170, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state.

Here is a list of reported cases in Indore as issued by the health department on August 24:

1 Gilasti Road Mhow 1

2 Keshav Nagar Kanadiya 2

3 Preeti Nagar 3

4 Manoj Bagh Road 1

5 Reliance Industries 2

6 Omaxe City Balya Kheda 1

7 Sarthak Galaxy Rau 1

(Highlighted areas are newly identified)

8 Kanadiya 1

9 Rr Cat Colony 1

10 Maa Vaishnav Devi Nagar 1

11 Swastik Vihar Rau 1

12 Hasalpur 1

13 Mhow 1