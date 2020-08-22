Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 22

As many as 1,147 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department.
The total number of cases now stands at 50,640 including 10,928 active cases, 38,527 recoveries and 1,185 deaths.
Indore reported 181 new coronavirus cases, taking the district tally to 10,967. With three new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 356.
Here is a list of reported cases in Indore as issued by the health department on August 22:
1 Shri Krishna Paradise Rau 1
2 Sarvanand Nagar 4
3 Amar Avenue 1
4 Geeta Vihar 1
5 Palarkanked 1
6 Tatya Sarwate Nagar 3
7 Awas Avenue Ab Road 1
8 Maa Vaishnav Devi Nagar 2
9 Badal Ka Bhatta 1
10 Radha Govind Ka Bagicha 1
(Highlighted areas are newly identified)
11 Bengali Colony 1
12 Kila Maidan 1
13 New Dewas Road 3
14 Mitra Bandhu Nagar 1
15 Bohra Colony Rau 1
16 Raja Ram Nagar 1
17 Mahal Kachehri Raoji Bazar 2
18 Naliya Bakhal 2
19 Nihal Pura 6
20 Tilak Nagar Ext 2
21 Bicholi Mardana 1
22 County Walk Jhalariya 1
23 Temporary Jail Asrawad Khurd 2
24 Nayi Basti Niranjanpur 1
25 Sampat Hills 7
26 Dewas Naka 1
27 Treasure Fantasy 1
28 Silver Palace Colony 1
29 Malipura Bijalpur 7
30 Nalanda Parisar Kesar Bagh Road 2
31 Sai Vihar Colony Rau 1
32 Jai Jagat Colony 1
33 Raja Bagh Colony Lal Bagh 1
34 Ayodhya Nagri 1
35 Ganesh Bagh Colony 3
36 Ganesh Vihar Colony Rau 1
37 Kesar Bagh 1
38 Nandbagh Colony 2
39 Scheme 54 11
40 Sun City 2
41 Mhow Gaon 1
42 Kranti Kriplani Nagar 3
43 Bapu Gandhi Nagar 1
44 Sarvahara Nagar 1
45 Jangampura-Malganj 2
46 Durga Nagar 1
47 Triveni Nagar Chitawad 2
48 Usha Nagar 2
49 New Palasia 2
50 Badi Gwaltoli 1
51 Bholenath Colony 1
Areas Of Positives Of 21-08-20
52 Govind Colony 1
53 North Gadra Khedi 2
54 Keshav Nagar, Mhow 1
55 Nariman Point-Mahalaxmi Nagar 4
56 Drp Line 1
57 Sheetal Nagar, Banganga 1
58 Kalani Nagar 1
59 Shri Krishna Colony Dhar Road 1
60 Ananda Colony Radisson Square 2
61 Sindhi Colony 2
62 Devguradiya 1
63 Sanjana Park 1
64 Balda Colony Mhow Naka 1
65 Laxmi Nagar, Paramhans Nagar-Airport Road 3
66 Race Course Road 1
67 Chandrbagha 4
68 Prajapat Nagar 1
69 Pandrinath, Gautampura 1
70 Nanda Nagar 2
71 Bhagirathpura 3
72 Twin Tower Elite Wing, Rishi Palacedwarikapuri 2
73 Mig Colony 1
74 Jabran Colony 1
75 Gori Nagar-Sukhliya 7
76 Cantt Area Mhow 1
77 Gandhi Nagar 6
78 Khatiwala Tank 1
79 Kundan Nagar 1
80 Anoop Nagar 2
81 Lakshya Vihar 3
82 Roop Ram Nagar 1
83 Scheme No 51 3
84 Snehlataganj 4
85 Chhatripura 1
86 Lal Bagh Sarvan Colony 1
87 Pardesipura 1
88 Navkar Appt-Bengali Square 1
89 Ambikapuri 1
90 Vinoba Nagar 1
91 Navlakha 2
92 Scheme 71 3
93 Mayur Nagar-Musakhedi 1
94 Vijay Nagar 1
95 Udapura 1
96 Parsi Mohalla-Chhawni 1
97 Siddhipuram Colony 1
98 Sudama Nagar 6
99 Ashraf Nagar, Heena Palace-Khajrana 3
(The list has the data of August 21 and the list was issued on August 22.)
(With inputs from PTI)
