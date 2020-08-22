Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 22

As many as 1,147 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department.

The total number of cases now stands at 50,640 including 10,928 active cases, 38,527 recoveries and 1,185 deaths.

Indore reported 181 new coronavirus cases, taking the district tally to 10,967. With three new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 356.

Here is a list of reported cases in Indore as issued by the health department on August 22:

1 Shri Krishna Paradise Rau 1

2 Sarvanand Nagar 4

3 Amar Avenue 1

4 Geeta Vihar 1

5 Palarkanked 1

6 Tatya Sarwate Nagar 3

7 Awas Avenue Ab Road 1

8 Maa Vaishnav Devi Nagar 2

9 Badal Ka Bhatta 1

10 Radha Govind Ka Bagicha 1

(Highlighted areas are newly identified)