Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 2

Indore on Sunday reported 91 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the city to 7,646.

According to the official data, the death toll reached 317 in the district after two new fatalities were reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 921 fresh coronavirus cases taking the infection count in the state to 33,535, health officials said.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 33,535, active cases 9,099, new cases 921, death toll 886, recovered 23,550, total number of tested people 7,99,500.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 2:

1. Gandhi Gram -1

2. Rajoda -1

3. Ahirkhedi -1

4. Park Residency Rau - 1

5. Shri Vinayak Tower - 1

6. Ward 1 Betma- 2

7. Royal State Dhar Naka- 1

8. Tamboli Mohalla Betma - 1

9. Samvad Nagar - 1

10. Anmol Elite Bicholi Road- 1

11. Sitush Purwa- 1

12. Shyam Nagar Anex- 1

13. Dhar Naka- 2

14. Police Thana Gandhi Nagar - 1

15. Tejaji Nagar - 4

16. Near Tapya Manjil Sector D Indore -1

17. Utkarsh Aangan Colony Mhow- 3

18. Victoria Urbane 12 Park Road - 1

19. Mahaveer Bagh Colony - 1

20. Indira Gram Simrol - 1

21. Bijali Nagar Bicholi Hapsi - 1

22. Resham Gali - 1

23. Indrapuri Colony Bhawarkuan - 1

24. VIP Paraspar Nagar - 1

25. CSWT BSF Airport Road - 2

26. Sachidanand Nagar -1

27. Scheme 94 -1

28. Maa Sharda Nagar - 1

29. Meghdoot Nagar - 1

30. Scheme 78 - 3

31. Shalimar Palms- 3

32. Ashok Nagar - 1

33. Shraddhanand Marg - 1

34. Nidhi Apartment-Chhatribagh - 6

35. New Palasia - 2

36. Kumhar Khadi- 1

37. Mahalaxmi Nagar - 2

38. Sheetal Nagar, Banganga- 1

39. Kalani Nagar- 1

40. Pagnis Paga- 1

41. Usha Nagar Ext- 2

42. Shiv Shakti Nagar- 1

43. Jayrampur Colony- 1

44. Chothi Paltan Police Line- 6

45. Jawahar Nagar - 1

46. Nanda Nagar- 1

47. Peer Gali-Rajwada - 1

48. Ravi Das Nagar-Sukhliya- 8

49. Khatiwala Tank- 1

50. Bairathi Colony - 1

51. Pardesipura- 1

52. Vijay Nagar - 1

53. Nehru Nagar- 1

54. Murai Mohalla-Chhawni- 2

55. Sudama Nagar- 2