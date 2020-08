Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 17

Madhya Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 1,022 coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the state's overall count to 45,455, state health officials said.

The death toll rose to 1,105 as 11 patients succumbed to the infection, the officials said.

Of the new cases, the highest number of 214 were reported in Indore, followed by 126 in Jabalpur, 123 in Bhopal and 65 in Gwalior.

A total of 685 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery during the day.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, climbed to 9,804 of which 342 people died.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 17:

1 Bohra Colony Rau 1

2 Naveen Colony Dhar Naka Mhow 1

3 Kashi Nagar 1

4 Kshir Sagar Colony 1

5 Gnt Market 1

6 Nayi Basti Palda 1

7 Vakratunda Nagar 1

8 Sahil Shivneri 1

9 Boundary Road Opp St Paul School 2

10 Pushpratan Paradise 1

11 Sunshine Farm Bijalpur 1

12 Ratan Bagh 1

13 Narwal Sanwer 1

14 Gurjar Kheda Mhow 2

15 Devpuri Colony Mhow 1

16 Raja Ram Nagar 1

17 Soham Girls Hostel 1

18 Rakhi Nagar 1

19 Shakti Nagar 1

20 New Colony Kodariya 2

21 Ahilya Mata Colony 5

22 New Rani Bagh Nx 1

23 Shreeji Heights Bicholi Mardana 1

24 Shrikant Palace 1

(Highlighted areas are newly identified)

25 Scheme 76 1

26 Mandi Road Bijalpur 2

27 Malipura Juni Indore 1

28 Pushp Ratan Park Colony 1

29 Indorama 1

30 Rajgharana Apartment 2

31 Gokul Nagar 2

32 Shubham Palace 3

33 Nihal Pura 11

34 Manak Chowk Mhow 5

35 Police Line Mhow 1

36 Dwarika Palace Nipania 2

37 Kudana Sanwer 2

38 Bhawarkuan 1

39 Hukma Khedi 15

40 Mahesh Guard Line 2

41 Seva Sardar Nagar 1

42 Bijalpur 2

43 Sanwer 1

44 Tejaji Nagar 1

45 Vishnupuri Colony 1

46 Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar 1

47 Station Road Rau 1

48 Chhota Teli Mohalla Mhow 9

49 1st Battalion Marimata Square 2

50 Shiv Moti Nagar 1

51 Synergy Hospital 1

52 Bijali Nagar Bicholi Hapsi 3

53 Shubham Greens Cat Road Rau 1

54 Tanga Khana Mhow 1

55 Rajendra Nagar 2

56 Lasudia 2

57 Jai Jagat Colony 1

58 Daliya Bazar 2

59 Kamla Nagar 1

60 Chitra Nagar 2

61 Silver Springs 1

62 Nandbagh Colony 1

63 Shivkanth Nagar 1

64 Scheme 54 1

65 Greater Brijeshwari 1

66 Lalaram Nagar 1

67 Sachidanand Nagar 4

68 Scheme 94 2

69 Venkatesh Market 1

70 Maa Sharda Nagar 1

71 Sadhna Nagar 2

72 Adarsh Maulik Nagar 1

73 Meghdoot Nagar 3

74 Vishwas Nagar Banjari Mhow 1

75 Shyam Nagar 1

76 Kalindi Kunj 5

77 Vandana Nagar 1

78 Samajwadi Indira Nagar 1

79 Scheme 78 11

80 Palda 1

81 Ambedkar Nagar 2

82 Bhagat Singh Nagar 3

83 South Tukoganj 2

84 Rangwasa 1

85 Mahaveer Nagar 1

86 Chhatribagh 5

87 New Palasia 2

88 Parsavnath Nagar Rto Road 2

89 Sangam Nagar 1

90 Pragati Nagar 1

91 Gopal Bagh Manik Bagh Road 1

92 Govind Colony 2

93 Manish Puri 1

94 Mahalaxmi Nagar 1

95 Badak Mohalla Mhow 2

96 Sheetal Nagar, Banganga 1

97 Scheme 136 3

98 Bhima Nagar 1

99 Sindhi Colony 2

100 Jagjeevan Ram Nagar 1

101 Saims Campus 1

102 Shiv Shakti Nagar 1

103 Mg Road Indore 1

104 Krishna Bagh Colony 1

105 Choupati Bhatkhedi, Mhow 1

106 Chandrbagha 1

107 Prajapat Nagar 1

108 Kanchan Bag 1

109 Nanda Nagar 1

110 Bhagirathpura 1

111 Dwarikapuri 2

112 Panch Murti Nagar 1

113 Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Veena Nagar-Sukhliya 3

114 Khatiwala Tank 3

115 Malviya Nagar 3

116 Anoop Nagar 3

117 Shiv Nest Township-Bholaram Ustad Marg 1

118 Scheme No 51 1

119 Badi Bhamori 1

120 Usha Phatak/Jail Road 1

121 Bairathi Colony 1

122 Pardesipura 1

123 Bcm City-Navlakha 2

124 Tilak Nagar 1

125 Scheme 71 7

126 Jawahar Marg 1

127 Vijay Nagar 4

128 Nehru Nagar 3

129 Mahesh Nagar-Raj Mohalla 2

130 Malharganj 1

131 Sudama Nagar 3

132 Juni Indore 1

133 Ilyas Colony-Khajrana 1

134 Nandan Nagar,Chandan Nagar 3

Total - 258

(The list has the data of August 16 and the list was issued on August 17.)

(With inputs from PTI)