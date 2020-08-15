Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 15

Madhya Pradesh reported 796 coronavirus positive cases on Friday, which pushed the state's tally to 43,414, the health department officials said.

The fatality count grew to 1,081 after 16 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, they said.

Three of them died in Jabalpur, two each in Neemuch and Damoh, one each in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khargone, Barwani, Vidisha, Raisen, Singrauli and Ashok Nagar district, the officials added.

Of the 796 new cases, the highest- 157 - were reported in Indore, followed by 92 in Jabalpur, 68 in Bhopal, 54 in Gwalior, among other districts, they said.

Besides, 570 patients got discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of recoveries to 32,405, the officials said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

All the 52 districts of the state have active cases.

The health officials said that there are 3,429 active containment zones in the state at present.

At 2,882, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state, followed by Bhopal at 1,672.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 15:

1 Ward 9 Sanwer 1

2 Lahiya Colony 1

3 Krishi Vihar Ext 2

4 Vinayak Apartment Lasudia 1

5 Buddha Nagar 1

6 Sai Sagar Colony Rau 1

7 Dhabli Mangliya 1

8 Lodhi Mohalla Kodariya 1

9 Shivam Puri Colony 2

10 Gram Kachnariya Sanwer 1

11 Ward 10 Betma 2

12 Gram Khatediya Sarang 1

13 Gogakhedi 2

14 Sanawda Betma 1

15 Awas Yojna Betma 1

16 Model Town Colony 1

17 Kir Kasturba Gram 1

18 Telan Badi Mhow 1

19 Hari Nagar Colony 1

20 Vrindavan Garden 1

Highlighted areas are newly identified.

21 Shree Nagar NX1

22 Bada Ganpati 1

23 Krishna Nagar 1

24 Sita Building Lantern Square 4

25 Gokul Nagar 3

26 Nihal Pura 1

27 Manak Chowk Mhow 1

28 Dhannad 1

29 Rau 1

30 Ward 5 Betma 5

31 Gopur Colony 1

32 Dwarika Palace Nipania 1

33 Talawali Chanda 1

34 Babu Murai Colony 1

35 Karma Nagar 5

36 Prabhu Nagar 1

37 Karas Dev Nagar 1

38 Rasalpur Mhow 4

39 Vishnupuri Colony 1

40 Ward 11 Sanwer 1

41 Haat Maidan Rameshwar Mangliya 1

42 Temporary Jail Asrawad Khurd 1

43 Utkarsh Aangan Colony Mhow 1

44 1st Battalion Marimata Square 1

45 Shiv Moti Nagar 1

46 Mahaveer Bagh Colony 1

47 Near Shalby Hospital 1

48 Rajendra Nagar 3

49 Chouhan Nagar 1

50 Anjali Nagar 1

51 Brijeshwari Nx 1

52 Keshripura Sanwer 1

53 Sachidanand Nagar 6

54 Satyasai Bagh Colony 1

55 Kampel 1

56 Scheme 94 1

57 Suryadev Nagar 6

58 Bhawar Kuan Harijan Colony 2

59 Bhuri Tekri Kanadiya 1

60 Meghdoot Nagar 1

61 Tulsi Nagar 1

62 Triveni Colony Ext 1

63 Samajwadi Indira Nagar 1

64 Scheme 78 9

65 Shanti Nagar Mhow Gaon 1

66 Chitawad Kakad 5

67 Bhavani Nagar 1

68 Abhinandan Nagar 3

69 Brij Vihar Colony Siddhipuram 2

70 Yashwant Ganj 1

71 Durga Nagar/New Durga Nagar 6

72 Usha Nagar 1

73 New Palasia 1

74 Biyabani 1

75 Sangam Nagar 1

76 Pratham Vahini Saf 3

77 Mahalaxmi Nagar 3

78 Sindhi Colony 2

79 Bajrang Nagar 1

80 Chhota Bazar Mhow 1

81 Imli Bazar 1

82 Malwa Mill 2

83 Mg Road Indore 1

84 Nandlalpura 1

85 Geeta Nagar 1

86 Nanda Nagar 2

87 Bhagirathpura 1

88 Geetanjali House, Panchratna Apptmanorama Ganj 3

89 Vindhyachal Nagar 1

90 Adarsh Bijasan Nagar-Sukhliya 1

91 Samajwadi Nagar 1

92 Morya Regency-Vallabh Nagar 1

93 Ravi Nagar 1

94 Veer Sawarkar Nagar 1

95 New Malviya Nagar/Malviya Nagar 1

96 Avantika Nagar-Scheme No 51 1

97 Saifee Nagar 3

98 Neelkanth Nagar 1

99 Tilak Nagar 1

100 Scheme 71 2

101 Musakhedi 1

102 Vijay Nagar 3

103 Green Park Colony 1

104 Sudama Nagar 7

105 Juni Indore 1

106 Pushp Nagar, Ilyas Colony-Khajrana 6

Total 187

(This is the list of COVID-19 cases of August 14, 2020, issued on August 15.)