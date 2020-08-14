Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 13

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday registered its highest single-day count of 1,014 coronavirus cases, including a parliamentarian, taking the statewide tally to 42,618, health department officials said.
The coronavirus fatality figure rose to 1,065 after 17 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease during the last 24 hours, the officials said here.
Of them, four died in Bhopal, three each in Indore, Jabalpur and Guna, and one each patient succumbed to the infection in Gwalior, Khargone, Vidisha and Shivpuri, they said.
BJP Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh Sumer Singh Solanki has tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.
Among the record 1,014 cases, the highest - 188 - was reported from Indore, followed by 110 in Bhopal, 83 in Jabalpur and 76 in Gwalior, among other districts, they said.
Also, 596 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of recoveries to 31,835, the officials said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 188 to 9,257 and the death toll increased to 340, a state health bulletin said.
Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 13:
1 Doosri Paltan Police Line - 1
2 IIM Campus Rau - 1
3 Asha Palace - 1
4 Boi Officer Flat - 1
5 RN City - 1
6 Village Ambachandan Mhow - 1
7 Sita Building Lantern Square - 1
8 Rajgharana Apartment - 1
9 Kamla Kesar Nagar - 7
10 Padmalaya Colony - 2
11 Shri Krishna Enclave – 1
12 Sarv Sampann Nagar - 1
13 Gokul Nagar - 1
14 Neema Nagar - 2
15 Near Knd Hospital Simrol - 1
16 Malipura Raoji Bazar - 1
17 Tejaji Chowk Sanwer - 6
18 Shubham Palace - 2
19 Mukan Bagh -1
Above are newly identified areas.
20 Nihal Pura - 1
21 Harijan Mohalla Rajendra Nagar - 1
22 Avantika Nagar - 1
23 Shiv Mandir Ke Paas - 1
24 Bahubali Nagar - 2
25 Dwarika Palace Nipania - 1
26 Babu Murai Colony - 2
27 Gaurav Nagar - 1
28 Dongargaon Nayi Mhow - 1
29 Police Station Depalpur - 1
30 Shanti Kunj Opp Bombay Hospital - 1
31 Prabhu Nagar - 2
32 Shiv Sagar Rau - 1
33 Dr Ambedkar Nagar - 1
34 Mahesh Guard Line - 1
35 Kolu Warda Rau - 2
36 Pipliya Kumar - 1
37 Suvidhi Nagar - 1
38 Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar - 1
39 Ashiyana Colony Dhar Naka - 1
40 Silver Palace Colony - 1
41 Lasudia - 1
42 Sai Vihar Colony Rau - 3
43 Pipliyahana - 1
44 Cswt Bsf Airport Road - 2
45 Shivdham Colony Limbodi - 1
46 Shivkanth Nagar - 1
47 Amrit Palace Nipaniya - 1
48 Sachidanand Nagar - 1
49 Mahadev Totla Nagar - 1
50 Sukhdev Nagar - 1
51 Meghdoot Nagar - 3
52 Tulsi Nagar - 1
53 Kalindi Kunj - 1
54 Rajiv Aawas Vihar - 1
55 Scheme 78 - 12
56 Banganga - 2
57 Sarvahara Nagar - 1
58 Chitawad Kakad - 1
59 Bhagat Singh Nagar - 1
60 Kalindi Gold City, Near Saims - 3
61 Sapphire Avenue-South Tukoganj - 2
62 Chhatribagh - 1
63 Shankar Bagh - 4
64 Parsavnath Nagar Rto Road - 1
65 Tejpur Gadbadi - 1
66 Sangam Nagar - 1
67 Gopal Bagh Manik Bagh Road - 1
68 Vrindavan Colony Banganga - 1
69 Govind Colony - 1
70 Asrawad Jail - 1
71 Pratham Vahini Saf - 2
72 Ramanand Nagar - 1
73 Sindhi Colony - 2
74 Radha Nagar - 1
75 Anurag Nagar - 1
76 Greater Vaishali Nagar - 1
77 Saims Campus - 1
78 Usha Nagar Ext - 1
79 LIG Indore - 2
80 Silicon City - 1
81 Jayrampur Colony - 2
82 Jawahar Nagar - 1
83 Prajapat Nagar - 4
84 Nanda Nagar - 3
85 Dwarikapuri - 1
86 Jai Bhavani Nagar - 1
87 Index Medical College - 1
88 Manorama Ganj - 2
89 Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar-Sukhliya - 1
90 Khatiwala Tank - 1
91 Veer Sawarkar Nagar - 1
92 Anoop Nagar - 2
93 Bholaram Ustad Marg - 1
94 Scheme No 51 - 3
95 Usha Phatak/Jail Road - 1
96 Sukun Vihar-Snehlataganj - 7
97 Pardesipura - 1
98 Brijeshwari Main - 1
99 Indra Ekta Nagar-Musakhedi -1
100 Gumashta Nagar - 4
101 Vijay Nagar - 1
102 Parsi Mohalla-Chhawni - 3
103. Sudam Nagar - 1
Total - 174
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)