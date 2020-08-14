Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 13

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday registered its highest single-day count of 1,014 coronavirus cases, including a parliamentarian, taking the statewide tally to 42,618, health department officials said.

The coronavirus fatality figure rose to 1,065 after 17 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease during the last 24 hours, the officials said here.

Of them, four died in Bhopal, three each in Indore, Jabalpur and Guna, and one each patient succumbed to the infection in Gwalior, Khargone, Vidisha and Shivpuri, they said.

BJP Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh Sumer Singh Solanki has tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

Among the record 1,014 cases, the highest - 188 - was reported from Indore, followed by 110 in Bhopal, 83 in Jabalpur and 76 in Gwalior, among other districts, they said.

Also, 596 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of recoveries to 31,835, the officials said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 188 to 9,257 and the death toll increased to 340, a state health bulletin said.