Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 12

The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 41,604 with the addition of 870 cases in the state on Wednesday. The fatality figure rose to 1,048 after 15 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of them, six died in Bhopal, two in Gwalior and one each in Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Mandsaur, Dewas, Vidisha and Raisen, the officials added. The highest number of 169 cases were reported in Indore, followed by 91 in Bhopal, 40 in Jabalpur and 36 in Gwalior.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 41,604, active cases 9,317, new cases 870, death toll 1,048, recovered 31,239, total number of tested people is 9,51,822.